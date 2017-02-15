Kate Upton is 'Sports Illustrated' Swimsuit Issue's 2017 Cover Model!

Kate Upton is on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue for the third time!

The 24-year-old model was announced as the cover star for 2017 during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday (February 14). She has three different cover photos this year, which you can see in the gallery.

Kate previously covered the issue in 2012 and 2013. The current record holder for most amount of cover appearances is Elle Macpherson, who has been on the cover five times.

“I was very excited when [SI Swimsuit editor] MJ [Day] asked me to be back in the issue,” Kate said about her return. “Especially when this year’s theme is about every woman of every age and every body type being accepted. It was inspiring to be asked to be a part of that issue.”

“For me, it was MJ’s passion for having it be this theme and this issue and that’s why I wanted to be a part of this magazine again,” Kate added. “Those are the campaigns I want to do and the career I want to have — to inspire women to love themselves. That’s a balance of working hard and eating healthy but also enjoying life and having cheat days and for the emphasis not to be on the ideal perfect body. It makes me proud to be asked back.”

