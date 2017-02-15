Top Stories
Wed, 15 February 2017 at 11:30 pm

Katherine Heigl Says John Mayer Helped Her Husband Get Serious About Their Relationship! (Video)

Katherine Heigl Says John Mayer Helped Her Husband Get Serious About Their Relationship! (Video)

Katherine Heigl is talking about her love life before marrying Josh Kelley!

The 38-year-old actress stopped by The Late Late Show with James Corden on Tuesday (February 14) to promote her new show Doubt where she opened up about her love life.

Katherine first met her husband back in 2005 after she starred in his music video for “Only You” – around the same time she first started hanging out with John Mayer!

“We knew some of the same people and had some friends in common,” Katherine said. “Josh and I were probably dating about a month, and it was unclear where the relationship was going.”

Katherine went on to say that she and John only hung out as friends – which helped Josh get serious about his relationship with Josh!

“I had run into John, who was in town making a record or something,” Katherine said. “We were just hanging out, having drinks, having dinners — as friends! Totally just friends!”

Watch a clip from her interview below!


Katherine Heigl on The Late Late Show with James Corden

Also pictured inside: Katherine Heigl looking pretty in lace on Wednesday afternoon (February 15) in Los Feliz, Calif.
did katherine heigl date john mayer 01

Photos: FameFlyNet Pictures, Getty
