Wed, 15 February 2017 at 2:07 pm

Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid & Ashley Graham Strut Their Stuff For 'Michael Kors'

Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid are continuing to own NYFW!

The BFF duo were spotted strutting their stuff down the Michael Kors runway on Wednesday (February 15) at Spring Studios in New York City.

Kendall and Bella were also joined in the show by Ashley Graham and Taylor Hill.

Before the show, Bella and Ashley shared some important advice on Michael KorsInstagram account.

The gorgeous girls could be seen holding up a sign that read, “Be strong, powerful, and sexy!”

A post shared by Michael Kors (@michaelkors) on

Also pictured inside: Kendall and Bella heading into The Mercer Hotel that same morning.

Photos: AKM/GSI, Getty
