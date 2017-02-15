Top Stories
Kate Upton Covers 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue' - See All 3 Covers!

Bradley Cooper &amp; Pregnant Irina Shayk Spend a Romantic Day at the Beach!

Ricki Lake Mourns the Death of Ex-Husband Christian Evans

Justin Bieber Gives Back to Police Officers

Wed, 15 February 2017 at 1:18 am

Kendall Jenner Plays Charades with Jimmy Fallon - Watch Now!

Kendall Jenner Plays Charades with Jimmy Fallon - Watch Now!

Kendall Jenner gets ready to play a round of charades during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday (February 14) in New York City.

The 21-year-old model teamed up with Jimmy and she faced off against actor Charlie Day and announcer Steve Higgins.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kendall Jenner

Kendall had to act out charades for the song “Hit Me Baby One More Time” and things didn’t go too well for her!

Watch the video below to see who wins.


Charades with Charlie Day and Kendall Jenner

FYI: Kendall is wearing a Chanel outfit.
