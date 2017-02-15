Wed, 15 February 2017 at 9:56 am
Kim Kardashian Got the Best Valentine's Day Surprise!
Kim Kardashian shared two videos on her Snapchat of the surprise she received on Valentine’s Day – presumably from her hubby Kanye West!
“Oh my God! Just walked in and look what I see — a huge flower wall with orchids and roses!” Kim posted on her social media account.
In addition, Kim showed off Snapchat’s special filter just for Valentine’s Day, which featured Kim and Kanye.
