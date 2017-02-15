Kristin Chenoweth Hits The Stage For Intimate Valentine's Day Concert!

Kristin Chenoweth spent Valentine’s Day in her very own Chenoweth way!

The Tony and Emmy-winning actress rocked a gorgeous red gown to hit the stage at her An Intimate Valentine’s Evening with Kristin Chenoweth concert held at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts on Tuesday (February 14) in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Next week on February 25, Kristin is set to perform with the Des Moines Symphony at the Civic Center. The concert will include a large array of musical styles from Kristin’s past, as well as her new album The Art of Elegance.

“I like to include some songs that people wouldn’t normally expect,” Kristin said in a statement. “I love Dolly Parton, Don Henley … each concert set is different and I enjoy switching it up for the audience.”