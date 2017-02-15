Lea Michele Chopped Off 6 Inches of Hair Before Grammys!

Lea Michele steps out of a salon on Monday (February 13) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Over the weekend, the 30-year-old actress stepped out at the 2017 Grammys, and you may have noticed, she debuted a shorter haircut!

Her stylist, John D., spoke with Self about her new look.

“Lea and I wanted to keep the look feeling fresh and forward,” John said. “We actually went for it and chopped about six inches from the ends.”

