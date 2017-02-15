Top Stories
Kate Upton Covers 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue' - See All 3 Covers!

Kate Upton Covers 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue' - See All 3 Covers!

Bradley Cooper &amp; Pregnant Irina Shayk Spend a Romantic Day at the Beach!

Bradley Cooper & Pregnant Irina Shayk Spend a Romantic Day at the Beach!

Ricki Lake Mourns the Death of Ex-Husband Christian Evans

Ricki Lake Mourns the Death of Ex-Husband Christian Evans

Justin Bieber Gives Back to Police Officers

Justin Bieber Gives Back to Police Officers

Wed, 15 February 2017 at 1:12 am

Liam Hemsworth Shares Cute Valentine's Day Picture with Miley Cyrus!

Liam Hemsworth Shares Cute Valentine's Day Picture with Miley Cyrus!

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus spent Valentine’s Day taking a romantic walk along the beach!

The 27-year-old actor and his 24-year-old entertainer fiancee took to Instagram to show off their walk with two of their cute pets.

CHECK OUT: Liam Hemsworth Shows Off His Muscles While Going Shirtless After Surfing

Last week, Liam and Miley were spotted grabbing lunch together not far from their house.

Also pictured inside: Liam grabbing breakfast at Ollo Restaurant on Tuesday morning (February 14) in Malibu, Calif.

Happy valentines 🌹

A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on

Check out more of their Instagram posts inside…

🐾🐾🐾🐾🐾🐾🐾🐾🐾🐾🐾🐾🐾

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

Just Jared on Facebook
liam hemsworth shares valentines day pic with miley 01
liam hemsworth shares valentines day pic with miley 02
liam hemsworth shares valentines day pic with miley 03

Photos: SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Celebrity Pets, Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus, Valentine's Day

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • George Clooney steps out after news of Amal's pregnancy was announced - TMZ
  • Big Sean thanks Kanye West for all his support - Gossip Cop
  • Cole Sprouse is opening up about his past Disney days - Just Jared Jr
  • Jamie Lynn Spears steps out with her daughter Maddie after being released from the hospital - Radar
  • John Legend will be performing at the upcoming Oscars - Lainey Gossip
  • Michelle Williams reveals who's she's bringing to the Oscars as her date - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here