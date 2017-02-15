Liam Hemsworth Shares Cute Valentine's Day Picture with Miley Cyrus!

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus spent Valentine’s Day taking a romantic walk along the beach!

The 27-year-old actor and his 24-year-old entertainer fiancee took to Instagram to show off their walk with two of their cute pets.

Last week, Liam and Miley were spotted grabbing lunch together not far from their house.

Also pictured inside: Liam grabbing breakfast at Ollo Restaurant on Tuesday morning (February 14) in Malibu, Calif.

Happy valentines 🌹 A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on Feb 14, 2017 at 7:36pm PST

🐾🐾🐾🐾🐾🐾🐾🐾🐾🐾🐾🐾🐾 A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Feb 14, 2017 at 9:47am PST

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Feb 14, 2017 at 9:38am PST