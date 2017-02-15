'Love Actually' Cast Reuniting for Short Film!

The cast of 2003′s smash hit film Love Actually is doing a reunion for Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day Special airing on NBC this coming May!

Stars Hugh Grant, Martine McCutcheon, Keira Knightley, Andrew Lincoln, Colin Firth, Lucia Moniz, Liam Neeson, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Olivia Olson, Bill Nighy, Marcus Brigstocke and Rowan Atkinson will get together for a short film, “Red Nose Day Actually,” which will air on May 25 on NBC. The short film will check in on where your favorite Love Actually characters are today.

“Over the years I’ve enjoyed doing Red Nose Day specials of TV things I’ve worked on – ‘Blackadder’, ‘The Vicar of Dibley’ and ‘Mr Bean.’ It seemed like a fun idea this year to do a special sketch based one of my films, since Red Nose Day is now in both the UK and America. I would never have dreamt of writing a sequel to ‘Love Actually,’ but I thought it might be fun to do 10 minutes to see what everyone is now up to. Who has aged best? – I guess that’s the big question… or is it so obviously Liam? We’ve been delighted and grateful that so many of the cast are around and able to take part – and it’ll certainly be a nostalgic moment getting back together and recreating their characters 14 years later. We hope to make something that’ll be fun – very much in the spirit of the original film and of Red Nose Day – and which we hope will help bring lots of viewers and cash to the Red Nose Day shows,” writer/director Richard Curtis said in a statement.