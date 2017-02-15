Top Stories
Wed, 15 February 2017 at 10:00 pm

Mandy Moore Really Wants to Raid Sienna Miller's Closet

Mandy Moore Really Wants to Raid Sienna Miller's Closet

Mandy Moore admires Sienna Miller‘s killer style.

The 32-year-old This Is Us actress recently gushed over her fashion choices while attending 2017 New York Fashion Week where she was seen sitting front row at the Marchesa show on Wednesday (February 15) in New York City.

“If I were friends with Sienna Miller, I’d like to raid her closet. We’re not friends, but Sienna, I’m absolutely open!” Mandy told People.

Also pictured: Sienna steps out at a private dinner celebrating the new Savannah Miller bridal collection at The Ivy Chelsea Garden after touching down at Heathrow with co-star Charlie Hunnam earlier in the day in London, England.
