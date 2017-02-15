Top Stories
Blake Lively Talks About Valentine's Day with Ryan Reynolds!

Lena Dunham Defends Taylor Swift's Right to Not Speak Out About Politics

Kate Upton Covers 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue' - See All 3 Covers!

Harrison Ford's Plane Incident Investigation Delayed

Wed, 15 February 2017 at 6:45 pm

Mel Gibson In Talks to Direct 'Suicide Squad' Sequel

Mel Gibson is in very early talks to take on the role of director for an upcoming Suicide Squad sequel, according to THR.

The 61-year-old actor and director would be taking over for David Ayers, who directed the first flick.

Sources say that Mel is currently familiarizing himself with the film’s material but Warner Brothers is pursuing the relationship.

The original Suicide Squad film was a hit, starring Will Smith, Margot Robbie and Jared Leto, and grossed $745 million worldwide.

Mel mostly recently directed the Oscar-nominated war movie Hacksaw Ridge, which has made $164 million worldwide.
Photos: WENN
