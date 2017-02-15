Metallica's Lars Ulrich Talks Microphone Not Working At The Grammys: 'We Didn't Know'

Metallica‘s Lars Ulrich has broken his silence about his bandmate James Hetfield‘s microphone not working during their 2017 Grammy Awards performance with Lady Gaga!

“In the heat of that moment, it’s very difficult when you’re aware of the fact that something’s not functioning, [but] you don’t know where in the chain of possible mishaps [it could be]. You don’t know where that’s going on, so you really don’t have a choice other than to just keep battling on,” the 53-year-old co-founder and drummer said while speaking with Entertainment Weekly on Tuesday morning (February 14).

“It’s live television,” Lars added. “A couple of people where like, ‘Why didn’t you stop the song?’ We didn’t know there was a problem… you have no choice but to carry on. The ensuing chaos and energy and complete over-the-top excitement, it was absolutely awesome.”

“It was totally energetic and crazy,” Lars continued. “It was just energy and excitement and nuttiness, so her [Gaga] being right in my face just added to the whole exhilarating energy that was happening for those few minutes. I haven’t seen it yet, but I’ve gotten 700 texts from people just saying the chaos and tornado-like energy of it really translated well on TV.”

Lars Ulrich Talks Technical Difficulties During The Grammys