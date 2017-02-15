Michael Fassbender Featured in 'Assassin's Creed' Deleted Scene - Watch Now!

Michael Fassbender waves to the crowd on stage during an Assassin’s Creed promo event held at Roppongi Hills on Thursday (February 15) in Tokyo, Japan.

The 39-year-old actor stars in the film, which will have its US DVD and Blu-ray debut on March 21.

A deleted scene from the film has debuted, and it will be featured in the bonus extras of the DVD and Blu-ray. It features a shirtless Michael Fassbender! “It was so convoluted and complicated,” director Justin Kurzel said of why the scene was deleted.

Head on over to USA Today for the video.