Top Stories
Kate Upton Covers 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue' - See All 3 Covers!

Bradley Cooper &amp; Pregnant Irina Shayk Spend a Romantic Day at the Beach!

Ricki Lake Mourns the Death of Ex-Husband Christian Evans

Harrison Ford's Plane Incident Investigation Delayed

Wed, 15 February 2017 at 11:00 am

Mike Comrie Being Investigated for Rape (Report)

Mike Comrie, Hilary Duff‘s ex-husband, has been accused of rape.

The 36-year-old former hockey player reportedly met up with the woman on Saturday (February 11) at a bar in the Los Angeles area before going back to his condo in West Hollywood. The woman says she was raped multiple times, TMZ reports, and immediately went to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center after leaving to get a rape kit done.

Sources tell the publication that Mike knew the woman well and insists it was consensual. Sources continue that the encounter involved a third woman, who has not filed any charges. The LAPD is investigating the rape claim. Nothing official has been released at this time.
