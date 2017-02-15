Mike Comrie Being Investigated for Rape (Report)

Mike Comrie, Hilary Duff‘s ex-husband, has been accused of rape.

The 36-year-old former hockey player reportedly met up with the woman on Saturday (February 11) at a bar in the Los Angeles area before going back to his condo in West Hollywood. The woman says she was raped multiple times, TMZ reports, and immediately went to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center after leaving to get a rape kit done.

Sources tell the publication that Mike knew the woman well and insists it was consensual. Sources continue that the encounter involved a third woman, who has not filed any charges. The LAPD is investigating the rape claim. Nothing official has been released at this time.