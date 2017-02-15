Naomi Watts, Susan Sarandon & Leona Lewis Keep It Classy At Zac Posen's NYFW Exhibition!

Naomi Watts and Susan Sarandon share a few laughs together while posing for photographs at the Zac Posen Exhibition held as part of New York Fashion Week on Tuesday (February 14) in New York City.

The two ladies were joined at the event by Leona Lewis, Olivia Culpo and her boyfriend Danny Amendola, dancer Larsen Thompson, Gotham actress Camren Bicondova, and models Jourdan Dunn, Hilary Rhoda and Carolyn Murphy, Nina Garcia, and the designer himself, Zac Posen.

Zac‘s Fall Ready-to-Wear collection was modeled by Jourdan, Hilary, Carolyn and more via beautiful photos shot by Vanina Sorrenti.

