Natalie Portman Looks Ready to Pop During Her Hike!

Wed, 15 February 2017 at 9:59 pm

Natalie Portman isn’t letting her major baby bump slow her down!

The 35-year-old Jackie actress enjoyed a hike with her mom Shelley Stevens and little pup on Wednesday morning (February 15) in Los Feliz, Calif.

Natalie first announced that she and husband Benjamin Millepied are expecting their second child together back in September.

During an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon back in November, Natalie shared that she is due in the spring.

