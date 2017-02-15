Nick Viall Meets Corinne's Nanny in New 'Bachelor' Promo

We finally get to meet Corinne‘s much-talked-about nanny during next week’s episode of The Bachelor – and so does Nick Viall.

It’s “hometown dates” time and he travels across the country to meet the family and friends of all four girls left – Corinne, Raven, Vanessa, and Rachel (who we know doesn’t win Nick‘s heart because she’s the next Bachelorette!).

In the new promo via People, Corinne‘s nanny Raquel asks him, “What is your intention with her?”

Guess we’ll find out soon enough!

