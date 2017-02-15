Regis Philbin Reveals Kelly Ripa Was 'Offended' When He Left

Regis Philbin is opening up about his relationship (or lack thereof) with former Live! co-star Kelly Ripa.

The 85-year-old TV personality confirmed that he is no longer in contact with her after leaving the ABC show in 2011.

“Never once did they ask me to go back,” Regis said on Larry King Now (via People). “She got very offended when I left. She thought I was leaving because of her. I was leaving because I was getting older and it wasn’t right for me anymore.”

Regis hosted the show for 28 years, the last 10 of which were alongside Kelly.