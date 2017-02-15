Top Stories
Blake Lively Talks About Valentine's Day with Ryan Reynolds!

Lena Dunham Defends Taylor Swift's Right to Not Speak Out About Politics

Kate Upton Covers 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue' - See All 3 Covers!

Harrison Ford's Plane Incident Investigation Delayed

Wed, 15 February 2017 at 8:46 pm

Regis Philbin Reveals Kelly Ripa Was 'Offended' When He Left

Regis Philbin Reveals Kelly Ripa Was 'Offended' When He Left

Regis Philbin is opening up about his relationship (or lack thereof) with former Live! co-star Kelly Ripa.

The 85-year-old TV personality confirmed that he is no longer in contact with her after leaving the ABC show in 2011.

“Never once did they ask me to go back,” Regis said on Larry King Now (via People). “She got very offended when I left. She thought I was leaving because of her. I was leaving because I was getting older and it wasn’t right for me anymore.”

Regis hosted the show for 28 years, the last 10 of which were alongside Kelly.
Photos: Getty
Kelly Ripa, Regis Philbin

