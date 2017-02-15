Top Stories
Kate Upton Covers 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue' - See All 3 Covers!

Bradley Cooper &amp; Pregnant Irina Shayk Spend a Romantic Day at the Beach!

Ricki Lake Mourns the Death of Ex-Husband Christian Evans

Harrison Ford's Plane Incident Investigation Delayed

Wed, 15 February 2017 at 10:00 am

Sarah Jessica Parker On 'Sex and the City 3' Possibility: 'It's Never Been A No'

Sarah Jessica Parker On 'Sex and the City 3' Possibility: 'It's Never Been A No'

Sarah Jessica Parker has opened up about whether Sex and City 3 is really going to happen or not.

“It’s in a warming drawer. It’s never been a ‘no’… it’s always been an ‘if’ and ‘when’,” the 51-year-old Divorce star told Marie Claire. “And that remains the question being asked by two very thoughtful people who are taking into very serious consideration those people who devoted a lot of time. We’re not cavalier about the way we arrive at that decision.”

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sarah Jessica Parker

Pictured: Sarah posing for photographs while sitting front row at the Narciso Rodriguez collection presentation held during New York Fashion Week on Tuesday (February 14) in New York City.

“You can run but you can’t hide dear @narciso_rodriguez,” Sarah captioned with her Instagram post. “We insist on applauding and celebrating your sublime show. X, sj”


Narciso! Finale. So, so, so beautiful. As always. X, sj

A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on

Credit: Jason Kempin; Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 New York Fashion Week Winter, Sarah Jessica Parker

