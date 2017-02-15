Top Stories
Kate Upton Covers 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue' - See All 3 Covers!

Bradley Cooper &amp; Pregnant Irina Shayk Spend a Romantic Day at the Beach!

Ricki Lake Mourns the Death of Ex-Husband Christian Evans

Justin Bieber Gives Back to Police Officers

Wed, 15 February 2017 at 1:58 am

Selena Gomez Sits Front Row at Coach's NYFW Show with Drew Barrymore & Emma Roberts!

Selena Gomez is all smiles backstage at the Coach fashion show held during New York Fashion Week on Tuesday night (February 14) in New York City.

The 24-year-old entertainer sat in the front row at the show alongside Anna Wintour and celebs like Drew Barrymore, Emma Roberts, Ashley Graham, Sabrina Carpenter, Tavi Gevinson, and Sarah Snyder.

Selena met up with the brand’s creative director Stuart Vevers at the show and he posted a cute selfie that they took on his Instagram account. See below!

This is going to be a big week for Selena as she’s releasing new music on Thursday night.

FYI: All celebs are wearing pieces from Coach‘s Spring 2017 collection.

40+ pictures inside of celebrities at the fashion show…

Credit: Kevin Tachman; Photos: Getty, Patrick McMullan
Posted to: 2017 New York Fashion Week Winter, Ashley Graham, Drew Barrymore, Emma Roberts, Fashion, Sabrina Carpenter, Sarah Snyder, Selena Gomez, Tavi Gevinson

