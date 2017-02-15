Selena Gomez Sits Front Row at Coach's NYFW Show with Drew Barrymore & Emma Roberts!

Selena Gomez is all smiles backstage at the Coach fashion show held during New York Fashion Week on Tuesday night (February 14) in New York City.

The 24-year-old entertainer sat in the front row at the show alongside Anna Wintour and celebs like Drew Barrymore, Emma Roberts, Ashley Graham, Sabrina Carpenter, Tavi Gevinson, and Sarah Snyder.

Selena met up with the brand’s creative director Stuart Vevers at the show and he posted a cute selfie that they took on his Instagram account. See below!

This is going to be a big week for Selena as she’s releasing new music on Thursday night.

A post shared by Stuart Vevers (@stuartvevers) on Feb 14, 2017 at 2:48pm PST

FYI: All celebs are wearing pieces from Coach‘s Spring 2017 collection.

40+ pictures inside of celebrities at the fashion show…