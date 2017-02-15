Top Stories
Kate Upton Covers 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue' - See All 3 Covers!

Bradley Cooper & Pregnant Irina Shayk Spend a Romantic Day at the Beach!

Ricki Lake Mourns the Death of Ex-Husband Christian Evans

Harrison Ford's Plane Incident Investigation Delayed

Wed, 15 February 2017

Serena Williams' 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Photo Is So Sexy!

Serena Williams looks so sexy in this blue swimsuit for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit‘s 2017 issue, which was just revealed yesterday and is on sale now.

The 35-year-old tennis star flew down to Turks & Caicos to participate in the sexy shoot, which featured multiple swimwear looks.

If you missed it, Kate Upton was revealed as the issue’s cover model for the third time since 2012! Be sure to check out her three covers if you missed it.

Be sure to see all the content from the issue at SI.com/Swimsuit.

FYI: Serena is wearing an American Apparel swimsuit.
