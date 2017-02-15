Shailene Woodley Protested Alongside Malia Obama at Sundance

Shailene Woodley has been receiving lots of celebrity support in her efforts to prevent the Dakota Access Pipeline but one supporter in particular surprised her!

While at Sundance Film Festival, the 25-year-old actress helped lead a protest against the pipeline and found out Malia Obama was there!

“One of my best friend’s name is Malia and some of my friends were like ‘Shailene, Malia is over there, you should go say hi!’ And I was like ‘Yeah I know, I’ll talk to her in a minute.’ And they were like ‘No, it’s Malia Obama!” Shailene explained.

She added, “I thought it was really inspiring that no matter who you are, who your family is…it was neat to see her invested personally and separately from her family in these causes.”

