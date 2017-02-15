'Survivor' Host Jeff Probst Sizes Up the 'Game Changers' Cast

What do you think of the Survivor: Game Changers cast?

While some casting choices have fans a little baffled, host Jeff Probst is defending the decision to bring certain people back for the all-star season.

“This is about people who might have made a big bold move like Tony [Vlachos] that says ‘Hey, everybody it was me,’ people who make really subtle moves like a [Jeff] Varner or maybe a Sandra [Diaz-Twine], people who made moves that worked, or people who made moves that were a disaster,” Jeff told EW. But it’s like Ciera Eastin said: ‘You’ve got to make moves in this game.’ And part of this is becoming a self-fulfilling prophecy now. They are making moves and I think you’re going to see moves made in this game.”

Speaking about perhaps the biggest head-scratcher, season 30′s Hali Ford, Jeff said, “Hali, to me, is the dark horse to win. I think Hali has everything you need to win this game. I think she’s a great student of the game, really good with her words. Hali was labeled a No Collar and in some ways lived up to it. She didn’t pull the trigger in ways that I think she wishes she could, but she is absolutely a game changer and somebody that I think if she can get out of the gate and get past Sandra, and Cirie [Fields], and Varner — maybe some of the older school players — I think she will shock people with how she plays.”

Survivor: Game Changers premieres on Wednesday, March 8 on CBS.

