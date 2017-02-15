Top Stories
Kate Upton Covers 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue' - See All 3 Covers!

Bradley Cooper &amp; Pregnant Irina Shayk Spend a Romantic Day at the Beach!

Ricki Lake Mourns the Death of Ex-Husband Christian Evans

Harrison Ford's Plane Incident Investigation Delayed

Wed, 15 February 2017 at 11:40 am

Susan Sarandon & Jessica Lange Debut 'Feud: Bette and Joan' Full Official Trailer - Watch Here!

Susan Sarandon & Jessica Lange Debut 'Feud: Bette and Joan' Full Official Trailer - Watch Here!

The first full-length trailer for the upcoming FX series Feud: Bette and Joan has finally arrived, and it gives us a deeper look at the feud between the legendary actresses!

The series stars Jessica Lange as Joan Crawford and Susan Sarandon as Bette Davis and the story centers around their feud while shooting What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? and after filming ended. It explores how the two endured ageism, sexism, and misogyny while struggling to hang on to their careers.

Pictured: Jessica and Susan joining co-stars Kiernan Shipka, Catherine Zeta-Jones and show creator Ryan Murphy at their Feud: Tastemaker Lunch held at The Rainbow Room on Tuesday (February 14) in New York City.

Feud: Bette and Joan premieres on FX on March 5 – Watch the new trailer below!


FEUD: Bette and Joan Season 1 Official Trailer | FX
