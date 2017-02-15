Susan Sarandon on Her Sexual Orietation: 'I'm Open'

Susan Sarandon recently gave an interview with PrideSource where she spoke about being open to anything.

“Yeah, I’m open,” Susan, who stars in the new FX series Feud: Bette and Joan, said. “My sexual orientation is up for grabs, I guess you could say.”

She added, “I’m a serial monogamist, so I haven’t really had a large dating career. I haven’t exactly been in the midst of a lot of offers of any kind. I’m still not! I don’t know what’s going on! But I think back in the ’60s it just was much more open.”

“I did at one point have a very successful and very loving and wonderful affair with a man who then wasn’t with another woman after me, and that worked out fine!” Susan continued. “I don’t think you had to declare yourself as rigidly as you do now. He was gay, and we had a great relationship in every way,”