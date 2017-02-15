Top Stories
Is The Weeknd Dissing Justin Bieber in New Song? Fans Think So!

Is The Weeknd Dissing Justin Bieber in New Song? Fans Think So!

Kate Upton Covers 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue' - See All 3 Covers!

Kate Upton Covers 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue' - See All 3 Covers!

Bradley Cooper &amp; Pregnant Irina Shayk Spend a Romantic Day at the Beach!

Bradley Cooper & Pregnant Irina Shayk Spend a Romantic Day at the Beach!

Harrison Ford's Plane Incident Investigation Delayed

Harrison Ford's Plane Incident Investigation Delayed

Wed, 15 February 2017 at 2:10 pm

Susan Sarandon on Her Sexual Orietation: 'I'm Open'

Susan Sarandon on Her Sexual Orietation: 'I'm Open'

Susan Sarandon recently gave an interview with PrideSource where she spoke about being open to anything.

“Yeah, I’m open,” Susan, who stars in the new FX series Feud: Bette and Joan, said. “My sexual orientation is up for grabs, I guess you could say.”

She added, “I’m a serial monogamist, so I haven’t really had a large dating career. I haven’t exactly been in the midst of a lot of offers of any kind. I’m still not! I don’t know what’s going on! But I think back in the ’60s it just was much more open.”

“I did at one point have a very successful and very loving and wonderful affair with a man who then wasn’t with another woman after me, and that worked out fine!” Susan continued. “I don’t think you had to declare yourself as rigidly as you do now. He was gay, and we had a great relationship in every way,”
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Susan Sarandon

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Sofia Vergara's embryos battle with ex Nick Loeb is heating up - TMZ
  • Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are still going strong - Gossip Cop
  • Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell spend Valentine's Day together - Just Jared Jr
  • Susan Sarandon & Jessica Lange promote their new show Feud in New York City - Lainey Gossip
  • Harrison Ford involved in another plane incident - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here