'The Big Bang Theory' Close to Two-Season Renewal at CBS

Good news for fans of The Big Bang Theory.

CBS is nearing the end of negotiations to renew the hit show for an 11th and 12th season, according to THR.

All five originals stars – Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Johnny Galecki, Simon Helberg, and Kunal Nayaar – will earn at or around $1 million per episode.

Meanwhile, Melissa Rauch and Mayim Bialik will likely get raises as well.

The Big Bang Theory continues to be TV’s No. 1 comedy for the 18-49 demographic. Each episode costs about $10 million to produce.

