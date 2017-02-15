Top Stories
Blake Lively Talks About Valentine's Day with Ryan Reynolds!

Lena Dunham Defends Taylor Swift's Right to Not Speak Out About Politics

Kate Upton Covers 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue' - See All 3 Covers!

Harrison Ford's Plane Incident Investigation Delayed

Wed, 15 February 2017 at 5:47 pm

'The Big Bang Theory' Close to Two-Season Renewal at CBS

'The Big Bang Theory' Close to Two-Season Renewal at CBS

Good news for fans of The Big Bang Theory.

CBS is nearing the end of negotiations to renew the hit show for an 11th and 12th season, according to THR.

All five originals stars – Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Johnny Galecki, Simon Helberg, and Kunal Nayaar – will earn at or around $1 million per episode.

Meanwhile, Melissa Rauch and Mayim Bialik will likely get raises as well.

The Big Bang Theory continues to be TV’s No. 1 comedy for the 18-49 demographic. Each episode costs about $10 million to produce.

TELL JJ: Do you still watch The Big Bang Theory?
big bang theory seasons 11 12 renewed 01
big bang theory seasons 11 12 renewed 02
big bang theory seasons 11 12 renewed 03
big bang theory seasons 11 12 renewed 04
big bang theory seasons 11 12 renewed 05

Photos: Monty Brinton/CBS
Posted to: Big Bang Theory, Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, kunal nayaar, Simon Helberg, Television

