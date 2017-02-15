The Weeknd's 'Some Way' with Nav - Stream, Lyrics, & Download

The Weeknd has a new song with Toronto rapper-producer Nav – and some fans think this song is directed at Justin Bieber over Selena Gomez.

Lyrics that could point to this theory being true include, “Think your girl fell in love with me/She say my f*ck and my tongue game a remedy.”

Fans have responded on social media with statements including, “YO ARE YOU ROASTING JUSTIN THO??,” “Throw that shade,” “hots fired at Bieber,” and more.

Justin threw shade at The Weeknd on Grammys weekend on his Instagram.

Warning: Lyrics are NSFW