Wed, 15 February 2017 at 2:44 pm
Thomas Rhett & Wife Lauren Announce They're Both Adopting & Expecting!
Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren Akins just made two big announcements!
The 26-year-old country star took to Instagram to announce the news: they’re adopting and also expecting!
“We are so happy to announce that we are pregnant and we are in the process of adopting a child from Africa! Safe to say life is about to get crazy,” Thomas captioned the pic. See the very cute announcement photo below…
Congrats to the happy couple!
Photos: Getty
