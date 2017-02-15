Thomas Rhett & Wife Lauren Announce They're Both Adopting & Expecting!

Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren Akins just made two big announcements!

The 26-year-old country star took to Instagram to announce the news: they’re adopting and also expecting!

“We are so happy to announce that we are pregnant and we are in the process of adopting a child from Africa! Safe to say life is about to get crazy,” Thomas captioned the pic. See the very cute announcement photo below…

Congrats to the happy couple!