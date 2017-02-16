ACM Awards 2017 Nominations - Full List Revealed!
The 2017 Academy of Country Music Award nominations are here!
Keith Urban leads the group with seven nominations to his name, with both Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris following close behind with six nominations each.
This year, the show will air live from Las Vegas on Sunday, April 2 on CBS. Be sure to tune in to catch all of the country music action!
Click inside to see the entire list of nominations from the 2017 ACM Awards…
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Florida Georgia Line
Carrie Underwood
Keith Urban
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Jason Aldean
Dierks Bentley
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR
Big & Rich
Brothers Osbourne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
Eli Young Band
Lady Antebellum
Little Big Town
Old Dominion
Rascal Flatts
NEW MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY T-MOBILE
Kane Brown
Chris Janson
Chris Lane
Jon Pardi
Brett Young
NEW FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY T-MOBILE
Lauren Alaina
Cam
Brandy Clark
Maren Morris
NEW VOCAL DUO OR GROUP OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY T-MOBILE
A Thousand Horses
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
LOCASH
Maddie & Tae
ALBUM OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]
Black – Dierks Bentley
Dig Your Roots – Florida Georgia Line
HERO – Maren Morris
Ripcord – Keith Urban
The Weight of These Wings – Miranda Lambert
SINGLE RECORD OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]
Blue Ain’t Your Color – Keith Urban
H.O.L.Y. – Florida Georgia Line
Humble And Kind – Tim McGraw
My Church – Maren Morris
Vice – Miranda Lambert
SONG OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)]
Blue Ain’t Your Color – Keith Urban
Die A Happy Man – Thomas Rhett
Humble And Kind – Tim McGraw
Kill A Word – Eric Church Featuring Rhiannon Giddens
Tennessee Whiskey – Chris Stapleton
Vice – Miranda Lambert
VIDEO OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY XFINITY [Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)]
Fire Away – Chris Stapleton
Forever Country – Artists of Then, Now & Forever
Humble And Kind – Tim McGraw
Peter Pan – Kelsea Ballerini
Vice – Miranda Lambert
VOCAL EVENT OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]
Different For Girls – Dierks Bentley Featuring Elle King
Forever Country – Artists of Then, Now & Forever
May We All – Florida Georgia Line Featuring Tim McGraw
Setting The World On Fire – Kenny Chesney Featuring P!nk
Think Of You – Chris Young Featuring Cassadee Pope