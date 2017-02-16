ACM Awards 2017 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

The 2017 Academy of Country Music Award nominations are here!

Keith Urban leads the group with seven nominations to his name, with both Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris following close behind with six nominations each.

This year, the show will air live from Las Vegas on Sunday, April 2 on CBS. Be sure to tune in to catch all of the country music action!

Click inside to see the entire list of nominations from the 2017 ACM Awards…

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Florida Georgia Line

Carrie Underwood

Keith Urban

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Jason Aldean

Dierks Bentley

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Big & Rich

Brothers Osbourne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Eli Young Band

Lady Antebellum

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

NEW MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY T-MOBILE

Kane Brown

Chris Janson

Chris Lane

Jon Pardi

Brett Young

NEW FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY T-MOBILE

Lauren Alaina

Cam

Brandy Clark

Maren Morris

NEW VOCAL DUO OR GROUP OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY T-MOBILE

A Thousand Horses

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

LOCASH

Maddie & Tae

ALBUM OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

Black – Dierks Bentley

Dig Your Roots – Florida Georgia Line

HERO – Maren Morris

Ripcord – Keith Urban

The Weight of These Wings – Miranda Lambert

SINGLE RECORD OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

Blue Ain’t Your Color – Keith Urban

H.O.L.Y. – Florida Georgia Line

Humble And Kind – Tim McGraw

My Church – Maren Morris

Vice – Miranda Lambert

SONG OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)]

Blue Ain’t Your Color – Keith Urban

Die A Happy Man – Thomas Rhett

Humble And Kind – Tim McGraw

Kill A Word – Eric Church Featuring Rhiannon Giddens

Tennessee Whiskey – Chris Stapleton

Vice – Miranda Lambert

VIDEO OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY XFINITY [Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)]

Fire Away – Chris Stapleton

Forever Country – Artists of Then, Now & Forever

Humble And Kind – Tim McGraw

Peter Pan – Kelsea Ballerini

Vice – Miranda Lambert

VOCAL EVENT OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

Different For Girls – Dierks Bentley Featuring Elle King

Forever Country – Artists of Then, Now & Forever

May We All – Florida Georgia Line Featuring Tim McGraw

Setting The World On Fire – Kenny Chesney Featuring P!nk

Think Of You – Chris Young Featuring Cassadee Pope