Thu, 16 February 2017 at 3:16 pm
Actress Bijou Phillips Rushed to Hospital, Needs Kidney Transplant (Report)
- Bijou Phillips had a medical emergency and now is in the hospital – TMZ
- These celebs are making sweats look so fashionable – Wetpaint
- What is it like being a YouTube star? – Just Jared Jr
- Things are weird for Kelly Ripa and Regis Philbin – DListed
- Bella Thorne keeps sticking her tongue out in pics – Hollywood Tuna
- Ricky Martin dishes on his love life – Towleroad
- Louis Tomlinson‘s son is getting so big – J-14
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: Bijou Phillips, Newsies
Sponsored Links by ZergNet