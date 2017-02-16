Top Stories
Selena Gomez &amp; Kygo: 'It Ain't Me' Stream, Lyrics &amp; Download!

Selena Gomez & Kygo: 'It Ain't Me' Stream, Lyrics & Download!

'Fifty Shades Darker' Movie Reviews According to Twitter

'Fifty Shades Darker' Movie Reviews According to Twitter

'American Horror Story' Season 7 Will be About the Election!

'American Horror Story' Season 7 Will be About the Election!

Meet Marc Anthony's 21-Year-Old Girlfriend

Meet Marc Anthony's 21-Year-Old Girlfriend

Thu, 16 February 2017 at 8:33 am

Adam Levine's Wife Behati Prinsloo Stars In Maroon 5's 'Cold' Music Video - Watch Here!

Adam Levine's Wife Behati Prinsloo Stars In Maroon 5's 'Cold' Music Video - Watch Here!

Adam Levine gets into bed with his wife Behati Prinsloo in the just released music video for Maroon 5‘s latest single “Cold” featuring Future!

In the clip, directed by Rich Lee, the 37-year-old frontman is called over to Future‘s house to hear the rapper’s contribution to the song. Once he arrives, Adam finds himself in a tripped out party, and turns even crazier after taking a drink that was clearly spiked.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Maroon 5

“I was like listen, I’ll only make a video that’s sexy if A, my wife’s on board with whatever we’re doing,” Adam told Ellen. “And B, I have to go to a party reluctantly and then I have to get drugged somehow. So that’s the video… Me getting drugged at a party and not knowing what someone slipped in my drink.”


Maroon 5 – ‘Cold’ feat. Future [Music Video]
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo, Future, Maroon 5, Music, Music Video

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Here's the latest in the Paul Walker death lawsuit - TMZ
  • Are Robert Pattinson and FKA twigs married? - Gossip Cop
  • Check out this exclusive still from the upcoming movie Everything, Everything based on the novel by Nicola Yoon - Just Jared Jr
  • Get to know the new Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay - Wetpaint
  • Tom Hardy had quite the Valentine's Day - Lainey Gossip
  • Check out a review of the new TV show Doubt - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here