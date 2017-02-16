Adam Levine's Wife Behati Prinsloo Stars In Maroon 5's 'Cold' Music Video - Watch Here!

Adam Levine gets into bed with his wife Behati Prinsloo in the just released music video for Maroon 5‘s latest single “Cold” featuring Future!

In the clip, directed by Rich Lee, the 37-year-old frontman is called over to Future‘s house to hear the rapper’s contribution to the song. Once he arrives, Adam finds himself in a tripped out party, and turns even crazier after taking a drink that was clearly spiked.

“I was like listen, I’ll only make a video that’s sexy if A, my wife’s on board with whatever we’re doing,” Adam told Ellen. “And B, I have to go to a party reluctantly and then I have to get drugged somehow. So that’s the video… Me getting drugged at a party and not knowing what someone slipped in my drink.”



Maroon 5 – ‘Cold’ feat. Future [Music Video]