'American Horror Story' Season 7 Will be About the 2016 Election!

American Horror Story season seven’s theme has been revealed!

During his appearance on Watch What Happens Live, show creator Ryan Murphy told host Andy Cohen that the theme of the new season will be about the 2016 Presidential Election!

“I don’t have a title, but the season that we begin shooting in June is going to be about the election that we just went through,” Ryan said.



Andy then asked if a Donald Trump based character will be on the show, and Ryan coyly responded “Maybe.”

Previous seasons of the hit FX show have been Murder House, Asylum, Coven, Freak Show, Hotel, and most recently Roanoke.

Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters are already confirmed to return to season seven.

Watch a clip from Ryan Murphy‘s interview below!



Ryan Murphy on WWHL