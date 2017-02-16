Amy Poehler & Will Ferrell’s ‘The House’ Trailer – Watch Now!

Former Saturday Night Live stars Amy Poehler and Will Ferrell team up in the new movie The House, which just debuted online!

To afford their daughter’s college tuition, her parents (Ferrell and Poehler) begin operating an underground casino.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Amy Poehler

The comedy is set to hit theaters on June 30, 2017. Be sure to check it out when it is released nationwide!

See the brand new trailer for the movie below…