Louis Tomlinson's Instagram Post Got Bella Thorne's Attention!

Louis Tomlinson‘s latest Instagram post got a reaction from Bella Thorne!

The 25-year-old “Just Hold On” crooner posted the pic on Thursday (February 16), showing himself posing alongside a girlband he is reportedly managing with Simon Cowell. Check it out below!

“Exciting,” Louis simply captioned the snap.

Bella‘s comment was also a simple one: “Awww.”

ICYMI, Louis recently opened up about the surprising way he met Steve Aoki.

A post shared by Louis Tomlinson (@louist91) on Feb 15, 2017 at 10:26pm PST

Pictured inside: Louis rocking a Titanic hoodie while picking up an iced coffee from Starbucks with a friend on Thursday (February 16) in Hollywood.