Thu, 16 February 2017 at 9:09 pm

Louis Tomlinson's Instagram Post Got Bella Thorne's Attention!

Louis Tomlinson's Instagram Post Got Bella Thorne's Attention!

Louis Tomlinson‘s latest Instagram post got a reaction from Bella Thorne!

The 25-year-old “Just Hold On” crooner posted the pic on Thursday (February 16), showing himself posing alongside a girlband he is reportedly managing with Simon Cowell. Check it out below!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Louis Tomlinson

“Exciting,” Louis simply captioned the snap.

Bella‘s comment was also a simple one: “Awww.”

ICYMI, Louis recently opened up about the surprising way he met Steve Aoki.

A post shared by Louis Tomlinson (@louist91) on

Pictured inside: Louis rocking a Titanic hoodie while picking up an iced coffee from Starbucks with a friend on Thursday (February 16) in Hollywood.
    I don’t know anything about Bella Thorne, but my god, these fans are crazy. She made one comment. And even if they got together, got married and had kids, how does that directly affect any of the fans’ lives anyways??? So ridiculous…

