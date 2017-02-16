Top Stories
Tiffany Trump Responds to Whoopi Goldberg After NYFW Seating Controversy

Tiffany Trump Responds to Whoopi Goldberg After NYFW Seating Controversy

'Love Actually' Reunion Set Photos Revealed!

'Love Actually' Reunion Set Photos Revealed!

Selena Gomez &amp; Kygo: 'It Ain't Me' Stream, Lyrics &amp; Download!

Selena Gomez & Kygo: 'It Ain't Me' Stream, Lyrics & Download!

Meet Marc Anthony's 21-Year-Old Girlfriend

Meet Marc Anthony's 21-Year-Old Girlfriend

Thu, 16 February 2017 at 6:04 pm

Beyonce Had a Destiny's Child Reunion After the Grammys!

Beyonce Had a Destiny's Child Reunion After the Grammys!

Beyonce is positively glowing while posing for a photo with her former Destiny’s Child groupmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams after the Grammys this past weekend!

The 35-year-old pregnant singer attended her younger sister Solange‘s after party and danced up a storm with her friends on Sunday night (February 12).

Beyonce shared the photos on her website and other people featured in the pics included her husband Jay Z and Solange‘s hubby Alan Ferguson. See more now at Beyonce.com!

FYI: Beyonce is wearing a Peter Dundas dress styled by Marni.
Just Jared on Facebook
beyonce had a destinys child reunion after the grammys 01
beyonce had a destinys child reunion after the grammys 02

Photos: BFA
Posted to: 2017 Grammys, 2017 Grammys After Parties, Alan Ferguson, Beyonce Knowles, Destiny's Child, Jay Z, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams (Singer), Solange Knowles

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Here's the latest in the Paul Walker death lawsuit - TMZ
  • Are Robert Pattinson and FKA twigs married? - Gossip Cop
  • Check out this exclusive still from the upcoming movie Everything, Everything based on the novel by Nicola Yoon - Just Jared Jr
  • Get to know the new Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay - Wetpaint
  • Tom Hardy had quite the Valentine's Day - Lainey Gossip
  • Check out a review of the new TV show Doubt - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here