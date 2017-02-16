Beyonce Had a Destiny's Child Reunion After the Grammys!

Beyonce is positively glowing while posing for a photo with her former Destiny’s Child groupmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams after the Grammys this past weekend!

The 35-year-old pregnant singer attended her younger sister Solange‘s after party and danced up a storm with her friends on Sunday night (February 12).

Beyonce shared the photos on her website and other people featured in the pics included her husband Jay Z and Solange‘s hubby Alan Ferguson. See more now at Beyonce.com!

FYI: Beyonce is wearing a Peter Dundas dress styled by Marni.