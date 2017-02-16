Blake Lively's Valentine's Gift From Ryan Reynolds Revealed!

Blake Lively‘s Valentine’s Day gift from her husband Ryan Reynolds has been revealed!

The 40-year-old actor got his 29-year-old wife a pair of Anita Ko 18-karat rose-gold arrow earrings, which she showed off earlier this week during her Galentine’s Day party.

“Well, this was my Valentine’s Day gift, one of them, apparently,” Blake told Elle. “But I love this because it’s also like Valentine’s Day, it’s an arrow. The cupid got me very bad with him. I have it very, very bad for my husband, so it’s a nice representation of that for me. That’s why I loved it.”

Pictured inside: Blake and her sister Robin out in New York City on Wednesday (February 15).