Caitlyn Jenner Makes a Coffee Run in Malibu

Caitlyn Jenner shows off her darker hair as she makes her morning coffee run on Wednesday (February 15) in Malibu, Calif.

The 67-year-old TV personality looked pretty in a gray sweater and jeans as she started off her day running errands.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Caitlyn Jenner

Caitlyn is currently wrapping up work on her first autobiography The Secrets of My Life – which is set to be released on April 25.

The day before, Caitlyn took to Instagram to share a scenic picture of the hill up to her house.

Check out her post below!