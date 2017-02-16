Top Stories
Selena Gomez &amp; Kygo: 'It Ain't Me' Stream, Lyrics &amp; Download!

'Fifty Shades Darker' Movie Reviews According to Twitter

'American Horror Story' Season 7 Will be About the Election!

Harrison Ford's Plane Incident Investigation Delayed

Thu, 16 February 2017 at 7:00 am

Cameron Diaz Steps Out After Valentine's Day Dinner Date with Husband Benji Madden

Cameron Diaz Steps Out After Valentine's Day Dinner Date with Husband Benji Madden

Cameron Diaz rocks red lipstick as she makes her way out of the Montage Beverly Hills Hotel on Wednesday afternoon (February 15) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 44-year-old actress spent the afternoon grabbing lunch with a friend before continuing her day around town.

The night before, Cameron was spotted leaving a romantic Valentine’s Day dinner with husband Benji Madden at Giorgio Baldi restaurant.

Cameron and Benji were joined by his twin brother Joel and his wife Nicole Richie for dinner.

