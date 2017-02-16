Cameron Diaz Steps Out After Valentine's Day Dinner Date with Husband Benji Madden
Cameron Diaz rocks red lipstick as she makes her way out of the Montage Beverly Hills Hotel on Wednesday afternoon (February 15) in Beverly Hills, Calif.
The 44-year-old actress spent the afternoon grabbing lunch with a friend before continuing her day around town.
The night before, Cameron was spotted leaving a romantic Valentine’s Day dinner with husband Benji Madden at Giorgio Baldi restaurant.
Cameron and Benji were joined by his twin brother Joel and his wife Nicole Richie for dinner.
