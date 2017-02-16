Top Stories
Selena Gomez &amp; Kygo: 'It Ain't Me' Stream, Lyrics &amp; Download!

Here's Every Look from Kanye West's Yeezy Season 5 Collection

'American Horror Story' Season 7 Will be About the Election!

Meet Marc Anthony's 21-Year-Old Girlfriend

Thu, 16 February 2017 at 11:16 am

Camila Cabello Wanted Her Leaving Fifth Harmony To Be 'Peaceful'

Camila Cabello Wanted Her Leaving Fifth Harmony To Be 'Peaceful'

Camila Cabello is opening up even more about her split from Fifth Harmony in Billboard magazine.

The “I Know What You Did Last Summer” singer covers the new issue, talking about how it went down in her mind, versus how her leaving really happened in reality.

“I think that in a group there is always going to be tension, whether it’s because of this thing or [another] thing,” Camila admitted about the group’s relationship change.

She adds about the blowup that happened after she left: “I hoped that it would be a peaceful turning of the page and we would root for each other. But I only got love for them.”
Photos: Miller Mobley/Billboard
