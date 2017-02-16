Celebrities React to Donald Trump's Press Conference

Donald Trump just wrapped up a press conference at the White House on Thursday (February 16), and celebrities have been live-tweeting the event and sharing their thoughts.

During the news conference, he spoke about the travel ban (“We had a very smooth rollout of the travel ban, but we had a bad court. We got a bad decision,) Russia, (“Nuclear holocaust would be like no other. They’re a very powerful nuclear country, and so are we.”) and more topics.

Read some celebrity tweets below…

Up until an hour ago, the scariest thing I'd ever watched was Psycho. #TrumpPresser — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 16, 2017

