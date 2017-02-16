Celebrities React to Donald Trump's Press Conference
Donald Trump just wrapped up a press conference at the White House on Thursday (February 16), and celebrities have been live-tweeting the event and sharing their thoughts.
During the news conference, he spoke about the travel ban (“We had a very smooth rollout of the travel ban, but we had a bad court. We got a bad decision,) Russia, (“Nuclear holocaust would be like no other. They’re a very powerful nuclear country, and so are we.”) and more topics.
Read some celebrity tweets below…
Up until an hour ago, the scariest thing I'd ever watched was Psycho. #TrumpPresser
— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 16, 2017
at all times, it feels like we're just moments away from trump shouting, "WHY IS EVERYONE BEING SO MEAN TO ME"
— Tyler Oakley (@tyleroakley) February 16, 2017
@realDonaldTrump @nytimes oh so NOW u don't like the leaks? Just trying to keep up.
— Kristin Bauer (@BauervanStraten) February 16, 2017
No. Never. 100% never. https://t.co/fDuhD7r3bd
— Chely Wright (@chelywright) February 16, 2017
"We had a very smooth rollout of the travel ban," lied the President of the United States.
— (((Joshua Malina))) (@JoshMalina) February 16, 2017
"Nuclear holocaust would be like no other"- Trump
— Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) February 16, 2017
Trump talking about our nuclear capabilities and Russia's nuclear capabilities in this presser is so so so dangerous.
Stop it. Shut up.
— Chely Wright (@chelywright) February 16, 2017
This. Is. our. President. We chose him. Yes, we.
— scott foley (@scottkfoley) February 16, 2017
For those keeping score:
Leaks: REAL
News: FAKE
Good polls: REAL
Bad polls: FAKE
Wikileaks: REAL
Things I say: DUNNO, SOMEONE TOLD ME
— Jon Lovett (@jonlovett) February 16, 2017
Not watching Trump presser but if I were just going off my twitter feed, it would appear that Danny DeVito in Cuckoo's nest is our President
— Josh Gad (@joshgad) February 16, 2017