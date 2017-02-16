Top Stories
Tiffany Trump Responds to Whoopi Goldberg After NYFW Seating Controversy

Tiffany Trump Responds to Whoopi Goldberg After NYFW Seating Controversy

'Love Actually' Reunion Set Photos Revealed!

'Love Actually' Reunion Set Photos Revealed!

Selena Gomez &amp; Kygo: 'It Ain't Me' Stream, Lyrics &amp; Download!

Selena Gomez & Kygo: 'It Ain't Me' Stream, Lyrics & Download!

Meet Marc Anthony's 21-Year-Old Girlfriend

Meet Marc Anthony's 21-Year-Old Girlfriend

Thu, 16 February 2017 at 2:16 pm

Celebrities React to Donald Trump's Press Conference

Celebrities React to Donald Trump's Press Conference

Donald Trump just wrapped up a press conference at the White House on Thursday (February 16), and celebrities have been live-tweeting the event and sharing their thoughts.

During the news conference, he spoke about the travel ban (“We had a very smooth rollout of the travel ban, but we had a bad court. We got a bad decision,) Russia, (“Nuclear holocaust would be like no other. They’re a very powerful nuclear country, and so are we.”) and more topics.

Read some celebrity tweets below…

Click inside to read more tweets…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Donald Trump

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Here's the latest in the Paul Walker death lawsuit - TMZ
  • Are Robert Pattinson and FKA twigs married? - Gossip Cop
  • Check out this exclusive still from the upcoming movie Everything, Everything based on the novel by Nicola Yoon - Just Jared Jr
  • Get to know the new Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay - Wetpaint
  • Tom Hardy had quite the Valentine's Day - Lainey Gossip
  • Check out a review of the new TV show Doubt - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here