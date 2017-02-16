Charlie Hunnam & Robert Pattinson Suit Up For 'Lost City of Z' London Premiere

The stars of The Lost City of Z took the film to London!

Charlie Hunnam, Robert Pattinson (with fiance FKA twigs), Tom Holland, and Sienna Miller all hit the red carpet at the British Museum on Thursday (February 16) in England.

Also in attendance was Mr. Robot star Rami Malek.

The movie follows British explorer Percy Fawcett (Hunnam), who journeys into the Amazon at the dawn of the 20th century and discovers evidence of a previously unknown, advanced civilization that may have once inhabited the region.

Despite being ridiculed by the scientific establishment who regard indigenous populations as “savages,” the determined Fawcett – supported by his devoted wife (Miller), son (Holland) and aide-de-camp (Pattinson) – returns time and again to his beloved jungle in an attempt to prove his case, culminating in his mysterious disappearance in 1925.

The Lost City Of Z will be released in limited theaters on April 14 before going nationwide on April 21.

