Charlie Hunnam's 'Lost City of Z' Gets First Clip - Watch Now!

The very first clip for Charlie Hunnam‘s upcoming movie The Lost City of Z has arrived!

The film tells the incredible true story of British explorer Percy Fawcett (Hunnam), who journeys into the Amazon at the dawn of the 20th century and discovers evidence of a previously unknown, advanced civilization that may have once inhabited the region. Despite being ridiculed by the scientific establishment who regard indigenous populations as “savages,” the determined Fawcett – supported by his devoted wife (Sienna Miller), son (Tom Holland) and aide-de-camp (Robert Pattinson) – returns time and again to his beloved jungle in an attempt to prove his case, culminating in his mysterious disappearance in 1925.

Pictured: Charlie joining Robert and Sienna at their photo call for The Lost City Of Z held at Corinthia London on Thursday (February 16) in London, England.

The Lost City Of Z will be released in limited theaters on April 14 before going nationwide on April 21 – Watch the brand new clip below!



‘The Lost City of Z’ (Movie Clip)