Thu, 16 February 2017 at 7:15 pm

Cheryl Burke & Matthew Lawrence Are Dating Again!

Cheryl Burke & Matthew Lawrence Are Dating Again!

It looks like Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence are a couple again!

The 32-year-old Dancing With the Stars pro and the 37-year-old former Boy Meets World actor have rekindled their relationship after breaking up back in 2008, according to E! News.

Cheryl is really happy,” a source said about the couple. Both stars just started following each other on Instagram and Matthew sent flowers to Cheryl on Valentine’s Day, according to Snapchat.

The couple met when Matthew‘s brother Joey Lawrence was paired with Cheryl on the third season of Dancing With the Stars.

Check out some recent shirtless photos snapped of Matthew by clicking into the gallery!
