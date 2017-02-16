Ed Westwick Stars in Short Film for Rolls-Royce Wraith (Video)

Ed Westwick takes the wheel in Rolls-Royce‘s ad for one of its latest models, the Wraith!

In the clip, the 29-year-old Gossip Girl star gazes thoughtfully out the window before hopping inside his luxury vehicle and cruising past beautiful scenery.

Ed was spotted promoting the clothing brand John John on Thursday (February 16) in Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

He stopped to give fans (and the cameras) a few swooning stares.



Rolls-Royce Wraith: Grand Touring, Redefined

Ed also spent some (shirtless) time in the Caribbean this past week.