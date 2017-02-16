Top Stories
Rob Kardashian &amp; Blac Chyna Have Split Yet Again

Tiffany Trump Responds to Whoopi Goldberg After NYFW Seating Controversy

'Love Actually' Reunion Set Photos Revealed!

Meet Marc Anthony's 21-Year-Old Girlfriend

Thu, 16 February 2017 at 10:44 pm

Ed Westwick Stars in Short Film for Rolls-Royce Wraith (Video)

Ed Westwick takes the wheel in Rolls-Royce‘s ad for one of its latest models, the Wraith!

In the clip, the 29-year-old Gossip Girl star gazes thoughtfully out the window before hopping inside his luxury vehicle and cruising past beautiful scenery.

Ed was spotted promoting the clothing brand John John on Thursday (February 16) in Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

He stopped to give fans (and the cameras) a few swooning stares. Head to our gallery to see all the pics!


Rolls-Royce Wraith: Grand Touring, Redefined

Ed also spent some (shirtless) time in the Caribbean this past week. Click inside to see the snap he shared…

Straight chillando

A post shared by Ed Westwick (@edwestwick) on

Photos: AKM-GSI, Rolls-Royce
