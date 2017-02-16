Emma Watson Reveals Belle's Superpower in 'Beauty & the Beast'

Emma Watson is opening up about how she wanted to make sure she gave her Beauty and the Beast character, Belle, some serious consideration before agreeing to take on the role.

The 26-year-old actress shared her thoughts in an interview with Entertainment Weekly for its February 24th/March 3rd 2017 issue – aka the Beauty and the Beast preview issue.

Here’s what Emma had to share with the mag:

On Belle’s superpower: “What’s so beautiful about this story as a whole is this idea that Belle is able to see past these extraneous, external, superficial qualities of Beast. She is able to see deeper, and that’s one of her special powers. It is her superpower: empathy.”

Also in the issue, Emma reveals what struggles she sees today for women and girls, as well as the movie that made her decide to not quit acting. EW also looks into how the Beauty and the Beast design team crafted the Beast’s ballroom.

Check out Emma‘s cover below, and don’t miss the issue when it hits newsstands tomorrow (February 17)!

