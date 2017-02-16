'Fifty Shades Darker' Movie Reviews According to Twitter

Fifty Shades Darker, the second film in the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise, opened this week and people have a lot to say about it.

Not to mention, it’s doing really well at the box office.

So we scrolled through Twitter to gather reviews from those who saw it already and posted their opinions on social media.

While some people think it’s better than the first, others didn’t love it.

But of course, plenty of fans had something to say about the super sexy scenes between Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson.

Check out reviews of Fifty Shades Darker, according to Twitter, below!

Saw #FiftyShadesDarker tonight.boy #DakotaJohnson should have been paid twice as much as #JamieDornan.that's having some balls 😉 👏 — Kristina Steiner (@AUTHOR_KSteiner) February 11, 2017

I hate to say this but #FiftyShadesDarker hasn't done the book justice (that's saying something) There's zero emotion & so little chemistry — Megan Crehan (@Megan_Crehan) February 14, 2017

Finally saw #FiftyShadesDarker . WOW. This team does a hell of a job!!! Can't wait for the next one. 🤘🙏❤️ — Stephanie (@SCooper5217) February 16, 2017

Just saw #FiftyShadesDarker. Calling @TheAcademy to make sure it's up for consideration for this year's Best Picture. — Cami Clarkson (@camiclarkson) February 15, 2017

So I saw #FiftyShadesDarker last night & I must say I really enjoyed it! Way better than the first film 👍🏻😈 — Katerina Robinson (@MissKaterinaR) February 15, 2017

I just saw #FiftyShadesDarker and it's just as terrible as I thought it'd be… I loved every unrealistic moment 😂😂😂 — Rian Ashley (@rianash_maxx) February 15, 2017

Saw #FiftyShadesDarker last night. It was better than the first one. Not great. But better. 👍🏼 — Nicole Duggan (@NicoleDuggan_) February 15, 2017

So I saw #FiftyShadesDarker tonight. Not as bad I thought it would be. — Nellzington (@nellzATC) February 15, 2017

Saw #FiftyShadesDarker and loved every ridiculous, raunchy second of it! — Clarissa Dunn (@clarissa_dunn) February 15, 2017

Ppl really need to go see #FiftyShadesDarker saw it last night is fun, hot & great, take your date you might get some ideas 4 tonight 😘 — Marie ❄️☃ (@aGirlyLadybug) February 15, 2017

Saw fifty shades of darker yesterday it was good but very sexual and kinky omg 🙈🙈 #FiftyShadesDarker and Christian Grey is very sexy ☺ — Maria A (@miszmaria90) February 14, 2017

I've never been so disappointed in my life #fiftyshadesdarker sucked 😩😩😩😩 — Brittany Lee (@Brittyyyyrae27) February 16, 2017

Went & saw #FiftyShadesDarker wow way better then the first one..loved it!!! ❤ — shirley zaporozan (@bluedolphin76) February 14, 2017

Saw #FiftyShadesDarker tonight & it was so good! Love how they managed to shorten but still keep key parts from the book.👏❤ @ShadesUpdates pic.twitter.com/REKhD1hAVi — Paula (@TooTall4Heels) February 14, 2017

saw #FiftyShadesDarker today and i have no words to describe how beautiful it was from Christian's slow transformation to his protectivness — DakotaJohnsonDornan (@AsianBeauty111) February 13, 2017