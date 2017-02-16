Top Stories
Blake Lively Talks About Valentine's Day with Ryan Reynolds!

Lena Dunham Defends Taylor Swift's Right to Not Speak Out About Politics

Kate Upton Covers 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue' - See All 3 Covers!

Harrison Ford's Plane Incident Investigation Delayed

Thu, 16 February 2017 at 1:06 am

'Fifty Shades Darker' Movie Reviews According to Twitter

'Fifty Shades Darker' Movie Reviews According to Twitter

Fifty Shades Darker, the second film in the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise, opened this week and people have a lot to say about it.

Not to mention, it’s doing really well at the box office.

So we scrolled through Twitter to gather reviews from those who saw it already and posted their opinions on social media.

While some people think it’s better than the first, others didn’t love it.

But of course, plenty of fans had something to say about the super sexy scenes between Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson.

Check out reviews of Fifty Shades Darker, according to Twitter, below!

MORE SHADES: Fifty Shades Darker End Credits Scene Details Revealed!

Click inside to read more Fifty Shades Darker reviews…
Photos: Universal Pictures
