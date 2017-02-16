Top Stories
Gwen Stefani Took Blake Shelton To Disneyland & Discovered A Relationship Deal Breaker!

Gwen Stefani took her boyfriend Blake Shelton to Disneyland for their one-year anniversary and “almost” discovered a relationship deal breaker!

“He’d never been to Disneyland!” the 47-year-old entertainer told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show on Wednesday (February 15) in New York City. “I was like, ‘Your life is not even complete yet. Like, what are you doing?’ I was nervous—because for me, obviously, I go anywhere. Like, I know I’m going to get hounded for pictures or whatever, but I don’t mind. For him, he’s not used to that. Like I said, he’s in the woods most of the time. But we went and it was crazy. It was like a billion people there.”

“Did he do Space Mountain?” Jimmy asked. “He won’t do the roller coasters. That was almost a deal breaker for me,” Gwen replied. “He doesn’t fit in anything. We did go on Matterhorn. He did that one, but he barely fit inside the little thing.”

Gwen also talked about the new season of The Voice, which returns on Monday, February 27 on NBC at 8/7c!


Credit: Mike Coppola; Photos: Getty
