'Harry Potter' Actress Scarlett Byrne Strips Down for 'Playboy'

Thu, 16 February 2017

Scarlett Byrne – well known for playing Pansy Parkinson in the last three Harry Potter films – is showing off a whole lot of skin for the new issue of Playboy.

The 26-year-old actress wrote an essay for the mag to go along with her photo shoot.

“Many in society continue to diminish female intellect, deny them ownership of their sexuality, reject feminism and all else that makes being a woman so powerful. It starts with equal pay and goes all the way to free the nipple,” Scarlett wrote.

“As we fight for these important issues, you begin to realize how ridiculous it is that the world makes a big deal out of whether or not I’m wearing a top. It’s time we let women own everything that men have had permission to occupy by themselves for far too long,” she continued.

For more from Scarlett, visit Playboy.com.
Credit: Ali Mitton for Playboy
