Thu, 16 February 2017 at 4:20 pm

Is There a 'The Great Wall' End Credits Scene?

The Great Wall, starring Matt Damon, is hitting theaters at midnight tonight, and fans may be wondering if they should stay until the end to see if there is a post-credits scene.

Well, there is no end-credits scene so no need to stay in your seat for the entirety!

The Great Wall tells the story of an elite force making a valiant stand for humanity on the world’s most iconic structure. The first English-language production for Yimou is the largest film ever shot entirely in China. The Great Wall also stars Jing Tian, Pedro Pascal, Willem Dafoe and Andy Lau.

Credit: Universal
