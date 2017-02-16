Jason Ritter & Melanie Lynskey Are Engaged!

Congratulations are in order for Jason Ritter and Melanie Lynskey – they’re getting married!

The 39-year-old Two and Half Men actress announced on Hollywood Today Live on Thursday (February 16) that she the Parenthood actor are engaged.

Melanie shared that Jason‘s proposal took place at home and was “cute” and simple.

She also shared that she was surprised with the engagement, and that she wasn’t expecting it!

Jason and Melanie have been together for almost four years after they met on the set of their 2013 comedy The Big Ask.



Congrats to the happy couple!